Qualcomm exerts pressure on Taiwan over antitrust fine
Irene Chen and Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 26 October 2017]

Qualcomm appeared to have mounted pressure on Taiwan against a NT$23.4 billion (US$774 million) antitrust fine imposed by its Fair Trade Commission (FTC) for the company's allegedly unfair royalties, according to industry sources.

While in Taiwan attending the 30th anniversary celebrations of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) recently, Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf also spared time to meet with Taiwan's vice premier Shih Jun-ji to raise his concern over the fine issue, and to exchange views on the possibility of future cooperation between Qualcomm and Taiwan-based players.

Qualcomm plans to take administrative action or seek administrative remedies against the fine, according to officials from the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) who were present at the meeting.

The officials also said that Mollenkopf has stressed Qualcomm's intention to continue further cooperation with Taiwan's industries, but also hopes Taiwan's administration branch to offer related information to clarify the case during the litigation procedures.

However, Qualcomm has also informed Taiwan's Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), a government-backed organization engaged in applied research and technical services, that it will suspend further negotiations over the 5G collaboration projects between Qualcomm and ITRI.

Qualcomm announced in August an intent to collaborate on 5G NR-enabled small cell technologies with ITRI, aiming to accelerate delivery and global commercialization of 5G NR small cell products and infrastructure by Taiwan's OEMs and ODMs.

ITRI said in a statement that it has received a verbal notification from Qualcomm to halt further meetings over 5G cooperation projects.

The announcement of the Qualcomm fine has sparked widespread discussions and concerns about whether it will jeopardize Taiwan's partnerships with Qualcomm on 5G development.

MOEA and FTC do not seem to agree with each on the Qualcomm issue. MOEA said earlier that it was concerned that the fine could create an unfriendly environment for foreign investments and undermine Taiwan's technology development in the long term.

However, the independent FTC stands firm on its decision. Qualcomm's business model has apparently violated the Fair Trade Law, said FTC chairperson Huang Mei-ying during a recent meeting with lawmakers.

If there were no penalty, the Fair Trade Law would be meaningless, Huang told the lawmakers.

Some industry watchers also argued that Taiwan may not necessarily count mainly on Qualcomm on the development of 5G technology since Qualcomm is currently leading in the field of network access and transmission technology for the 5G infrastructure but may not be strong enough in related edge-computing and AI technologies.

However, MOEA believes the cooperation between ITRI and Qualcomm on 5G small cells is important for Taiwan as they will create a lot of derivative applications and tremendous vertical effects on the industry, said Lo Ta-sheng, general director of the MOEA's Department of Industrial Technology.

Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf

Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf.
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, October 2017

