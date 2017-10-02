Commentary: Triple-win decision for TSMC to build 3nm wafer fab in Taiwan

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Monday 2 October 2017]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has recently decided to set up the world's first 3nm wafer fab in the Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) after gaining government promises to address all the water, power and land supply issues involved. This has been widely recognized as a triple-win decision for Taiwan, TSMC, and the upstream and downstream supply chains of the country's semiconductor industry.

TSMC had mulled setting up its 3nm wafer fab in the US due mainly to the availability of stable power supply there. For any 12-inch wafer plant, more advanced process requires higher power consumption, with electricity consumed by 3nm process likely to double that by 5nm process. Accordingly, after a massive power outage occurred on August 15, 2017 around Taiwan, doubts had deepened over whether Taiwan's power supply could secure normal operation of a 3nm wafer fab in the country.

It is believed that TSMC's 3nm wafer fab requires total power consumption of 1.25 million kilowatts and the foundry house's total power consumption after the new fab becomes operational will command 10% of Taiwan's total power supply. The state-run Taiwan Power has pledged to expand its power generating capacity.

Construction slated to kick off in 2020

STSP will soon become a major foothold for TSMC's 3nm and 5nm process wafer fabs. The company will break ground for its 5nm process fab by the end of 2017, which is slated for volume production by 2020, when construction of its 3nm fab will also kick off with mass production to start by 2022.

Industry watchers described TSMC 3nm fab plan as a triple-win scenario for Taiwan, TSMC and the semiconductor industry supply chains, as the plan will inspire related talent and industries to stay in Taiwan and drive a positive cycle for economic development.

For TSMC, founding its 3m wafer fab in Taiwan is the best outcome, as this will help it better manage all its key wafer fabs in Taiwan. The company's most important wafer fabs are now spread in science parks in northern, central and southern Taiwan, and can support each other, with the volume production of every process able to be quickly duplicated from the past success mode.

Beyond Taiwan, TSMC now maintains two 8-inch wafer fabs: one located in the Washington State of the US and another in Shanghai, China, both posting lackluster business performances compared to firm's wafer plants in Taiwan. This made TSMC conservative about setting new plants abroad for years and determined to root advanced processes in Taiwan.

The only exception

The only exception is that TSMC moved later to set up China's first 12-inch wafer plant in Nanjing, using 16nm FinFET process technology. With a monthly production capacity of only 20,000 wafers, the plant is widely seen as a gesture to comply with China's semiconductor policy.

TSMC always wanted to keep its 3nm process wafer fab in Taiwan, so that volume production, talent assignment, and plant management for both 5nm and 3nm plants can be better arranged and integrated.

TSMC has expressed great gratitude to the government for pledging to settle all the water, power and land supply issues, but the company also stressed that it has reserved a certain "flexibility" in this regard. The company declined to reveal what the "flexibility" is, but it would always be safe to have a back-up plan.