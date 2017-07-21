Taipei, Friday, July 21, 2017 23:52 (GMT+8)
Four Taiwan firms file countersuit against Qualcomm
Chia-Han Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 21 July 2017]

Four Taiwan-based hardware production partners of Apple, namely Foxconn Electronics, Compal Electronics, Wistron and Pegatron, have jointly filed a countersuit against Qualcomm in the US, challenging what they call the chipmaker's excessive licensing fees and illegal licensing practices.

Qualcomm filed in May a lawsuit against these four Apple's contract manufacturers for not paying royalties, claiming that Apple had advised the four companies to withhold royalty payments and agreed to indemnify them against any damages resulting from the breach of their agreements with Qualcomm.

Obviously, the countersuit by the Taiwan makers is the latest twist of an escalating legal battle between Qualcomm and Apple.

A Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report said that Foxconn has consigned Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, one of the top-20 law consulting firms in the US, to represent the company in the case. Compal and Pegatron both declined to comment on the report.

However, Qualcomm has begun taking the brunt from the long-standing legal fights. The chipmaker announced recently that its net profits for its fiscal third quarter ended June 25, 2017 fell 40% on year to US$900 million. Qualcomm said that the earnings were negatively impacted as a result of actions taken by Apple's contract manufacturers, who did not fully report and did not pay royalties due on sales of Apple products.

