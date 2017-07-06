Taipei, Friday, July 7, 2017 00:59 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
36°C
Taiwan foundries to see 8-inch fabs run at full utilization till October
Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 6 July 2017]

Taiwan-based pure-play foundries including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), United Microelectronics (UMC) and Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) will see their 8-inch fabs run at full utilization until October, according to industry sources.

Taiwan's 8-inch fabs will only deal with short lead-time orders after October, said the sources.

Meanwhile, utilization rates at Taiwan's 12-inch fabs have already risen as the peak season for smartphones and other consumer mobile devices approaches, the sources indicated.

TSMC is expected to see demand for its 12-inch fabs top 100% during the third quarter of 2017, when the foundry starts shipments for Apple's new CPU, the sources noted.

TSMC saw its April revenues fall to a 37-month low of NT$56.87 billion (US$1.86 billion), due mainly to inventory adjustments at its mobile chip clients. Disappointing smartphone demand in China caused excessive levels of inventory in the supply chain during the first half of 2017, the sources said.

Nevertheless, China-based smartphone vendors experienced tight chip supply in the second half of 2016. A particularly weak first half of 2017 already prompted some of them to cut their shipment goals for the six-month period, the sources indicated.

Realtime news

  • Intel, Qualcomm to compete fiercely in AR/VR and AI sectors

    IT + CE | 2h 58min ago

  • Getac sees revenues ride high in June

    IT + CE | 3h 4min ago

  • New CHPT HQ set to open in 3Q19

    Bits + chips | 3h 7min ago

  • Chassis maker Waffer sees sales gain momentum in June

    IT + CE | 3h 16min ago

  • Novatek 2Q17 revenues meet guidance

    Bits + chips | 3h 28min ago

  • Yageo posts record 2Q17 revenues

    Bits + chips | 3h 30min ago

  • Walsin, Chilisin June revenues rise

    Bits + chips | 3h 38min ago

  • Asustek upstream partners see weak notebook orders in first half

    IT + CE | 3h 41min ago

  • Baidu deploys Xilinx FPGAs in new public cloud acceleration services

    Bits + chips | 4h 1min ago

  • HTC June revenues rise on brisk sales of U11 smartphones

    Before Going to Press | 3h 43min ago

  • MSI pushing into gaming monitor market

    Before Going to Press | 3h 43min ago

  • Taiwan IC design houses seeing pull-in of orders from China smartphone sector

    Before Going to Press | 4h 16min ago

  • Nine new 10.5/11G panel fabs set to be built

    Before Going to Press | 4h 18min ago

  • AUO revenues stay on growth track in June

    Before Going to Press | 4h 19min ago

  • HannStar 2Q17 revenues fall 25%

    Before Going to Press | 4h 20min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
WCIT
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link