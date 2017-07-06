Taiwan foundries to see 8-inch fabs run at full utilization till October

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 6 July 2017]

Taiwan-based pure-play foundries including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), United Microelectronics (UMC) and Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) will see their 8-inch fabs run at full utilization until October, according to industry sources.

Taiwan's 8-inch fabs will only deal with short lead-time orders after October, said the sources.

Meanwhile, utilization rates at Taiwan's 12-inch fabs have already risen as the peak season for smartphones and other consumer mobile devices approaches, the sources indicated.

TSMC is expected to see demand for its 12-inch fabs top 100% during the third quarter of 2017, when the foundry starts shipments for Apple's new CPU, the sources noted.

TSMC saw its April revenues fall to a 37-month low of NT$56.87 billion (US$1.86 billion), due mainly to inventory adjustments at its mobile chip clients. Disappointing smartphone demand in China caused excessive levels of inventory in the supply chain during the first half of 2017, the sources said.

Nevertheless, China-based smartphone vendors experienced tight chip supply in the second half of 2016. A particularly weak first half of 2017 already prompted some of them to cut their shipment goals for the six-month period, the sources indicated.