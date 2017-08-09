Taipei, Thursday, August 10, 2017 12:13 (GMT+8)
Qualcomm, ITRI collaborate on 5G small cell development
Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 9 August 2017]

Qualcomm has announced that it plans to collaborate on 5G NR-enabled small cell technologies with Taiwan government-backed Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI).

The effort is expected to accelerate delivery and global commercialization of 5G NR small cell products and infrastructure by OEMs and ODMs in Taiwan.

"This joint effort with ITRI is a key part of the investments we are making in Taiwan to ensure the industry continues to move rapidly toward deployment of 5G NR technology," said Jim Cathey, senior vice president and president, Asia Pacific & India, Qualcomm International.

Small cells will be a key component of 5G networks, delivering enhanced performance utilizing both mmWave and sub-6GHz spectrum, said Tzi-Cker Chiueh, general director of the Information & Communication Labs, ITRI.

This new collaboration will provide ITRI early access to Qualcomm's key 5G small cell technology, including the creation of industry-grade quality assurance capability for communication protocol products and a live network test bed to enable product testing and performance verification, Chiueh added.

Taiwan makers ready to explore 5G opportunities

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, August 2017

