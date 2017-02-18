Eight-inch fabs operating at full capacity

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Saturday 18 February 2017]

Eight-inch wafer fabs in China and Taiwan are running at full capacity driven by brisk demand for smartphone-use ICs including fingerprint-recognition sensors, LCD driver ICs and power management chips, according to industry sources.

Because of tight capacity, 8-inch fabs delivery times have extended to more than 12 weeks, from 6-8 weeks in the fourth quarter, said the sources.

Brand smartphone vendors are gearing up for new product rollouts, and have stepped up their pace of orders for chips and components, the sources indicated. Meanwhile, the consumer IC sector is about to enter its busy season in the second quarter. Orders for consumer ICs have also ramped up recently to fill 8-inch fabs in China and Taiwan, the sources noted.

In addition, concerns have surfaced that the production of fingerprint sensors may cause a squeeze-out effect of other smartphone peripheral ICs at 8-inch fabs, the sources noted. Major fingerprint sensor suppliers still find it unnecessary to switch to 12-inch wafers, the sources said.

Major foundries including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS), Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC) and United Microelectronics (UMC) have all seen orders for fingerprint sensors fill their 8-inch production lines, the sources said.

China- and Taiwan-based foundries could see their 8-inch fabs operate at full capacity until the end of 2017, as order visibility is clear through the second half of the year, the sources warned.