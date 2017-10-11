Taipei, Thursday, October 12, 2017 03:06 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
24°C
Service-oriented corporate culture counts most in foundry sector, says Morris Chang
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 11 October 2017]

Once describing Intel and Samsung Electronics as "700-pound gorillas" when commenting on his company's two major competitors, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) chairman Morris Chang has recently said that he will never predict which of them will pose a greater threat to TSMC in the next decade, stressing that the availability of service-oriented corporate culture will be most crucial to winning the competition in the foundry sector.

Chang made the remarks in an exclusive interview by Digitimes soon after his retirement announcement last week. He said smilingly that even if he made predictions concerning the threats to TSMC from Intel or Samsung in terms of technology, market share, business scale, operating prospect or industry status in the coming 10 years, his prediction would not necessarily be correct.

Chang, who has announced that he will retire from TSMC in June 2018, added that while he had forecast 5-6 years ago that Samsung would become a very strong rival, it never had occured to him 10 years ago that Samsung would become so strong.

Chang continued that Samsung and Intel have their own advantages and disadvantages. An amazing advantage of Samsung is that it is a company of great resolution and persistence, in that once its top management makes final policy decisions and goals, the entire company will make all-out efforts to carry out the decisions and accomplish the goals, according to Chang.

Chang said Intel's advantage lies in its robust technological power and strong business operation foundation, having maintained No. 1 in the global semiconductor for decades. But its biggest drawback rests with its inexperience in the wafer foundry sector that highlights a service-oriented corporate culture, as Intel's technology departments have long served the company's own needs, totally different from the core culture of serving others seen in the pure-play foundry sector, according to Chang.

Chang disclosed that when first entering Texas Instruments (TI), he was engaged in the firm's wafer foundry department, successfully winning IBM as the first customer. With his 25-year experience at TI, Chang said he realized very well what kind of corporate culture was needed for the foundry sector. He said when establishing TSMC 30 years ago, he was able to easily inject the service-oriented culture into the TSMC at the very beginning.

For a big company like Intel, the essence of its corporate culture can hardly be changed; but this is not the case with Samsung, which can easily make changes in this aspect, given strong cohesiveness among all its workforce, according to Chang.

Morris Chang, chairman of TSMC Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, October 2017

Morris Chang, chairman of TSMC.
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, October 2017

Realtime news

  • FET nets NT$2.64 per share for January-September

    Before Going to Press | 6h 10min ago

  • Taiwan Mobile nets NT$4.32 per share for January-September

    Before Going to Press | 6h 11min ago

  • Chunghwa Telecom nets NT$3.89 per share for January-September

    Before Going to Press | 6h 12min ago

  • Synnex to set up first logistics center in Indonesia

    Before Going to Press | 6h 14min ago

  • Pegatron September revenues hit 23-month high

    Before Going to Press | 6h 16min ago

  • LCD TV panel prices to drop in October, says AVC

    Before Going to Press | 7h 51min ago

  • Asustek own-brand sales increase in September

    Before Going to Press | 7h 55min ago

  • Taiwan September export value hits record

    Before Going to Press | 7h 57min ago

  • Taiwan IC designers expected to rely on emerging markets for 4Q17 business growth

    Before Going to Press | 8h 1min ago

  • Himax reportedly supplies WLO chips for iPhone X face ID

    Before Going to Press | 8h 3min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link