Service-oriented corporate culture counts most in foundry sector, says Morris Chang

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 11 October 2017]

Once describing Intel and Samsung Electronics as "700-pound gorillas" when commenting on his company's two major competitors, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) chairman Morris Chang has recently said that he will never predict which of them will pose a greater threat to TSMC in the next decade, stressing that the availability of service-oriented corporate culture will be most crucial to winning the competition in the foundry sector.

Chang made the remarks in an exclusive interview by Digitimes soon after his retirement announcement last week. He said smilingly that even if he made predictions concerning the threats to TSMC from Intel or Samsung in terms of technology, market share, business scale, operating prospect or industry status in the coming 10 years, his prediction would not necessarily be correct.

Chang, who has announced that he will retire from TSMC in June 2018, added that while he had forecast 5-6 years ago that Samsung would become a very strong rival, it never had occured to him 10 years ago that Samsung would become so strong.

Chang continued that Samsung and Intel have their own advantages and disadvantages. An amazing advantage of Samsung is that it is a company of great resolution and persistence, in that once its top management makes final policy decisions and goals, the entire company will make all-out efforts to carry out the decisions and accomplish the goals, according to Chang.

Chang said Intel's advantage lies in its robust technological power and strong business operation foundation, having maintained No. 1 in the global semiconductor for decades. But its biggest drawback rests with its inexperience in the wafer foundry sector that highlights a service-oriented corporate culture, as Intel's technology departments have long served the company's own needs, totally different from the core culture of serving others seen in the pure-play foundry sector, according to Chang.

Chang disclosed that when first entering Texas Instruments (TI), he was engaged in the firm's wafer foundry department, successfully winning IBM as the first customer. With his 25-year experience at TI, Chang said he realized very well what kind of corporate culture was needed for the foundry sector. He said when establishing TSMC 30 years ago, he was able to easily inject the service-oriented culture into the TSMC at the very beginning.

For a big company like Intel, the essence of its corporate culture can hardly be changed; but this is not the case with Samsung, which can easily make changes in this aspect, given strong cohesiveness among all its workforce, according to Chang.

Morris Chang, chairman of TSMC.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, October 2017