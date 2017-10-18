Qualcomm announced 5G data connection on 5G modem chipset for mobile devices

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 18 October 2017]

Qualcomm has announced that its subsidiary, Qualcomm Technologies, has successfully achieved a 5G data connection on a 5G modem chipset for mobile devices. The 5G data connection demonstration took place in Qualcomm Technologies' laboratories in San Diego.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 5G modem chipset delivered gigabit speeds and a data connection in the 28GHz mmWave radio frequency band, which will help accelerate the delivery of 5G NR enabled mobile devices to consumers.

Additionally, Qualcomm Technologies previewed its first 5G smartphone reference design for the testing and optimization of 5G technology within the power and form-factor constraints of a smartphone.

In addition to the Snapdragon X50 5G modem chipset, the demonstration also utilized the SDR051 mmWave RF transceiver integrated circuit (IC). The demonstration utilized Keysight Technologies' new 5G Protocol R&D Toolset and UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform.

The Snapdragon X50 5G NR modem family is expected to support commercial launches of 5G smartphones and networks in the first half of 2019, Qualcomm said.