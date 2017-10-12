Morris Chang sees hurdle for semiconductor development in China

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Thursday 12 October 2017]

While China is aggressively accelerating the development of its semiconductor industry, a hidden barrier will gradually surface to affect its development, in that many countries will try hard to prevent their advanced technologies from flowing into China, according to Morris Chang, chairman of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

In an exclusive interview conducted recently, Chang told Digitimes that semiconductor players in South Korea, the US, Japan and Taiwan are all well aware that China will become a tough competitor in the semiconductor market in the future, and will therefore seek to "contain" China in one way or another, particularly denying China access to their advanced process technologies.

Chang said that China's ongoing heavy investments in the semiconductor development and major talent hunting campaign would pay off somewhat, as an annual input of US$10 billion into the industry will surely bear some fruits, especially in terms of market share gains for mature process technologies. He continued there is almost no threshold for accessing the mature process market with support of sufficient financial resources.

He said that the only threshold is whether one is willing to accept losses from the need to maintain its share in the mature process maket segments. Of course, he said, TSMC is not willing to surrender its market share in mature technologies to others, but shareholders will neither like to see the company vying with China competitors in the mature process segments at the expense of profits. TSMC's management will have to weigh the pros and cons before making optimal decisions, according to Chang, who will retire in June 2018.

Chang said when China first moved to develop the semiconductor industry in 2000, the overall development strategies were not available then, let alone the injection of substantive investments. But it is now totally different with the ongoing round of development supported by sound overall strategic plans and huge investment funds, which will help China score a certain success and shorten its learning curve associated with the IC development at a faster pace, but it cannot skip the entire learning curve, according to Chang.

TSMC chairman Morris Chang.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, October 2017