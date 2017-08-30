Qualcomm, Himax jointly develop 3D depth sensing solution

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 30 August 2017]

Qualcomm and Himax Technologies have jointly announced a collaboration to accelerate the development and commercialization of a high-resolution, low-power active 3D depth sensing camera system to enable computer vision capabilities for use cases such as biometric face authentication, 3D reconstruction, and scene perception for mobile, IoT, surveillance, automotive and AR/VR.

The collaboration brings together Qualcomm Spectra technologies and expertise in computer vision architecture and algorithm with Himax's complementary technologies in wafer optics, sensing, driver and module integration capabilities to deliver a fully-integrated structured light module (SLiM) 3D solution. The SLiM is a turnkey 3D camera module that delivers real-time depth sensing and 3D point cloud generation with high resolution and high accuracy performance for indoor and outdoor environments. The SLiM is engineered for very low power consumption in a compact, low profile form factor, making the solution ideal for embedded and mobile device integration.

Qualcomm and Himax will commercialize the SLiM 3D camera as a total camera system solution for a wide array of markets and industries with mass production targeting the first quarter of 2018, the companies said.

"This partnership with Himax highlights the technology investments we are making with Taiwanese companies to continue leading in visual processing innovation," said Jim Cathey, senior VP and president, Asia Pacific and India, Qualcomm Technologies, in a statement.

"It has been a great experience collaborating with Himax on the project to enable 3D computer vision technologies in smartphones, virtual reality and augmented reality products," Chienchung Chang, VP of engineering for Qualcomm Technologies, said in the same statement.

Also in the statement, Himax president and CEO Jordan Wu noted "our 3D sensing solution will be a game changing technology for smartphones, where we will enable the Android ecosystem to provide the next generation of mobile user experience."