Qualcomm to extend tie-up with TSMC, says executive

Josephine Lien, San Diego; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 21 August 2017]

Qualcomm has been working with Taiwan's semiconductor firms for years, including an almost 10-year collaboration with TSMC, said Sudeepto Roy, VP of engineering for Qualcomm Technology Licensing, at a recent event with Taiwan's media. The the tie-up between the sides will extend to FinFET process technology.

Acknowledging the challenge in maintaining Moore's Law, Qualcomm regards TSMC as a trusted partner, said Roy. Qualcomm started to partner with TSMC in the development of 65nm chips in 2006, and the pair has extended their collaboration to 45nm and 28nm process manufacturing.

Qualcomm will combine its strong IC design capability with TSMC's advanced-node fabrication power.

Speculation has circulated in the chipmaking industry that Qualcomm will return to TSMC for 7nm. Another speculation is that Qualcomm has chosen TSMC's 7nm FinFET process for the production of baseband chips but has not yet decided to placed its next-generation application processor (AP) orders with TSMC or Samsung. Samsung won 14nm and 10nm AP orders from Qualcomm.

In addition, Roy talked about a high level of interdependence between Qualcomm and Taiwan's high-tech industry. Qualcomm has close relationships with its Taiwan-based partners engaged in not only the chipmaking sector but also the handset, PC and IoT segments, Roy noted.

Qualcomm already has close relationships with Taiwan-based device vendors, ODMs and OEMs, such as Acer, Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai), Compal Electronics, and Wistron. Taking the recently-introduced Nokia 8 for example, the device is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 chips and reportedly manufactured by Foxconn.

In response to Qualcomm's ongoing dispute with Apple, Donald Rosenberg, executive VP and general counsel of Qualcomm said that the company is confident it can prevail in this legal battle. Apple's contract manufacturers Foxconn, Pegatron, Compal and Wistron are also involved in the dispute.

Apple intends to use Qualcomm's technology without paying a penny - such behavior is like a consumer walking into the Apple Store grabbing an iPhone without paying, Rosenberg said. Qualcomm needs the law to protect its intangible assets, Rosenberg claimed.

Rosenberg did not comment on speculation indicating Samsung is another smartphone vendor refusing to pay Qualcomm royalties.