AUO nets NT$8.86 billion for 3Q17
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 26 October 2017]

AU Optronics (AUO) has reported its consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2017 came to NT$87.4 billion (US$2.89 billion), up by 3.5% from the previous quarter. Net profit attributable to owners of the company for the third quarter of 2017 was NT$8.86 billion, with a basic EPS of NT$0.92.

For the first nine months of 2017, AUO reported consolidated revenues of NT$260.36 billion. Net profit attributable to owners of the company was NT$28.16 billion, with a basic EPS of NT$2.93.

In the third quarter of 2017, large-sized (10-inch and above) panel shipments totaled 29.09 million units, up by 8.3% quarter-over-quarter. Shipments of small- to medium-sized panels in the same quarter were around 46.81 million units, up by 21.1% quarter-over-quarter.

Looking back on the third quarter, AUO said that benefiting from the inventory restocking demand for the year-end holiday season, the shipment momentum remained quite robust. As a result, AUO's revenues for the third quarter still increased by 3.5% sequentially despite the declining panel prices.

Profitability improved significantly from the same period last year. The quarterly operating profit reached NT$9.74 billion, up by 69.2% year-over-year. And the net profit attributable to owners of the company reached NT$8.86 billion, up by 80.8% year-over-year, said AUO. As for the Display Segment, the company has achieved operating profit margin of 11.8% and EBITDA margin of 21.9%, still maintaining its earning performance at relatively high levels.

Looking into the fourth quarter, AUO said it is positive about the overall industry demand.

AUO: Consolidated income statement, 2Q16 - 2Q17 (NT$k)

Item

2Q-2017

1Q-2017

4Q-2016

3Q-2016

2Q-2016

NT$k

% of sales

NT$k

% of sales

NT$k

% of sales

NT$k

% of sales

NT$k

% of sales

Gross sales

84,412,400

 

88,556,816

 

91,845,582

 

86,017,319

 

80,090,903

 

Operating revenue

84,412,400

100%

88,556,816

100%

91,845,582

100%

86,017,319

100%

80,090,903

100%

Gross profit (loss) from operations

17,120,819

20.3%

17,432,749

19.7%

17,229,201

18.8%

11,307,959

13.1%

5,564,339

6.9%

Operating expenses

5,444,790

6.5%

5,415,342

6.1%

5,668,782

6.2%

5,548,695

6.5%

5,448,648

6.8%

Operating income (loss)

11,676,029

13.8%

12,017,407

13.6%

11,560,419

12.6%

5,759,264

6.7%

115,691

0.1%

Non-operating expenses and losses

-31,970

0%

-67,665

-0.1%

-269,015

-0.3%

-339,580

-0.4%

-355,849

-0.4%

Income from continuing operations before income tax

11,644,059

13.8%

11,949,742

13.5%

11,291,404

12.3%

5,419,684

6.3%

-240,158

-0.3%

Net income (loss)

8,946,489

10.6%

9,434,633

10.7%

8,375,097

9.1%

4,615,612

5.4%

-803,574

-1%

Diluted earnings per share (NT$)

1

 

1

 

0.9

 

0.5

 

-0.1

 

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017

