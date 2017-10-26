AUO nets NT$8.86 billion for 3Q17

AU Optronics (AUO) has reported its consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2017 came to NT$87.4 billion (US$2.89 billion), up by 3.5% from the previous quarter. Net profit attributable to owners of the company for the third quarter of 2017 was NT$8.86 billion, with a basic EPS of NT$0.92.
For the first nine months of 2017, AUO reported consolidated revenues of NT$260.36 billion. Net profit attributable to owners of the company was NT$28.16 billion, with a basic EPS of NT$2.93.
In the third quarter of 2017, large-sized (10-inch and above) panel shipments totaled 29.09 million units, up by 8.3% quarter-over-quarter. Shipments of small- to medium-sized panels in the same quarter were around 46.81 million units, up by 21.1% quarter-over-quarter.
Looking back on the third quarter, AUO said that benefiting from the inventory restocking demand for the year-end holiday season, the shipment momentum remained quite robust. As a result, AUO's revenues for the third quarter still increased by 3.5% sequentially despite the declining panel prices.
Profitability improved significantly from the same period last year. The quarterly operating profit reached NT$9.74 billion, up by 69.2% year-over-year. And the net profit attributable to owners of the company reached NT$8.86 billion, up by 80.8% year-over-year, said AUO. As for the Display Segment, the company has achieved operating profit margin of 11.8% and EBITDA margin of 21.9%, still maintaining its earning performance at relatively high levels.
Looking into the fourth quarter, AUO said it is positive about the overall industry demand.
AUO: Consolidated income statement, 2Q16 - 2Q17 (NT$k)
Item
2Q-2017
1Q-2017
4Q-2016
3Q-2016
2Q-2016
NT$k
% of sales
NT$k
% of sales
NT$k
% of sales
NT$k
% of sales
NT$k
% of sales
|
Gross sales
84,412,400
|
88,556,816
|
91,845,582
|
86,017,319
|
80,090,903
|
|
Operating revenue
84,412,400
|
100%
88,556,816
|
100%
91,845,582
|
100%
86,017,319
|
100%
80,090,903
|
100%
|
Gross profit (loss) from operations
17,120,819
|
20.3%
17,432,749
|
19.7%
17,229,201
|
18.8%
11,307,959
|
13.1%
5,564,339
|
6.9%
|
Operating expenses
5,444,790
|
6.5%
5,415,342
|
6.1%
5,668,782
|
6.2%
5,548,695
|
6.5%
5,448,648
|
6.8%
|
Operating income (loss)
11,676,029
|
13.8%
12,017,407
|
13.6%
11,560,419
|
12.6%
5,759,264
|
6.7%
115,691
|
0.1%
|
Non-operating expenses and losses
-31,970
|
0%
-67,665
|
-0.1%
-269,015
|
-0.3%
-339,580
|
-0.4%
-355,849
|
-0.4%
|
Income from continuing operations before income tax
11,644,059
|
13.8%
11,949,742
|
13.5%
11,291,404
|
12.3%
5,419,684
|
6.3%
-240,158
|
-0.3%
|
Net income (loss)
8,946,489
|
10.6%
9,434,633
|
10.7%
8,375,097
|
9.1%
4,615,612
|
5.4%
-803,574
|
-1%
|
Diluted earnings per share (NT$)
1
|
1
|
0.9
|
0.5
|
-0.1
|
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017