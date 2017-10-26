AUO nets NT$8.86 billion for 3Q17

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 26 October 2017]

AU Optronics (AUO) has reported its consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2017 came to NT$87.4 billion (US$2.89 billion), up by 3.5% from the previous quarter. Net profit attributable to owners of the company for the third quarter of 2017 was NT$8.86 billion, with a basic EPS of NT$0.92.

For the first nine months of 2017, AUO reported consolidated revenues of NT$260.36 billion. Net profit attributable to owners of the company was NT$28.16 billion, with a basic EPS of NT$2.93.

In the third quarter of 2017, large-sized (10-inch and above) panel shipments totaled 29.09 million units, up by 8.3% quarter-over-quarter. Shipments of small- to medium-sized panels in the same quarter were around 46.81 million units, up by 21.1% quarter-over-quarter.

Looking back on the third quarter, AUO said that benefiting from the inventory restocking demand for the year-end holiday season, the shipment momentum remained quite robust. As a result, AUO's revenues for the third quarter still increased by 3.5% sequentially despite the declining panel prices.

Profitability improved significantly from the same period last year. The quarterly operating profit reached NT$9.74 billion, up by 69.2% year-over-year. And the net profit attributable to owners of the company reached NT$8.86 billion, up by 80.8% year-over-year, said AUO. As for the Display Segment, the company has achieved operating profit margin of 11.8% and EBITDA margin of 21.9%, still maintaining its earning performance at relatively high levels.

Looking into the fourth quarter, AUO said it is positive about the overall industry demand.

AUO: Consolidated income statement, 2Q16 - 2Q17 (NT$k) Item 2Q-2017 1Q-2017 4Q-2016 3Q-2016 2Q-2016 NT$k % of sales NT$k % of sales NT$k % of sales NT$k % of sales NT$k % of sales Gross sales 84,412,400 88,556,816 91,845,582 86,017,319 80,090,903 Operating revenue 84,412,400 100% 88,556,816 100% 91,845,582 100% 86,017,319 100% 80,090,903 100% Gross profit (loss) from operations 17,120,819 20.3% 17,432,749 19.7% 17,229,201 18.8% 11,307,959 13.1% 5,564,339 6.9% Operating expenses 5,444,790 6.5% 5,415,342 6.1% 5,668,782 6.2% 5,548,695 6.5% 5,448,648 6.8% Operating income (loss) 11,676,029 13.8% 12,017,407 13.6% 11,560,419 12.6% 5,759,264 6.7% 115,691 0.1% Non-operating expenses and losses -31,970 0% -67,665 -0.1% -269,015 -0.3% -339,580 -0.4% -355,849 -0.4% Income from continuing operations before income tax 11,644,059 13.8% 11,949,742 13.5% 11,291,404 12.3% 5,419,684 6.3% -240,158 -0.3% Net income (loss) 8,946,489 10.6% 9,434,633 10.7% 8,375,097 9.1% 4,615,612 5.4% -803,574 -1% Diluted earnings per share (NT$) 1 1 0.9 0.5 -0.1

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017