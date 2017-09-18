Touch Taiwan 2017: AUO to showcase LTPS technology

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 18 September 2017]

AU Optronics (AUO) has announced it will showcase its full range of LTPS display products at Touch Taiwan 2017 from September 20 to 22, including UHD ultra-narrow border notebook panels, UHD notebook applications integrating oTP touch function, and 18:9 full screen in-cell touch panels for smartphones.

The LTPS technology enables the panel to demonstrate four core strengths including high resolution, ultra narrow border, high screen-to-body ratio, and low power consumption simultaneously, AUO said, adding its LTPS technology has also been applied in the non-consumer market, creating a differentiated edge amid value competition.

UHD ultra-narrow border notebook panels

The LTPS notebook panels to be displayed include a 13-inch UHD LTPS notebook panel that has 332 PPI, and a 1.5mm ultra-slim border. There will be a 15.6-inch UHD notebook panel that possesses high contrast, 100% Adobe RGB color saturation and an ultra slim border of merely 2mm, which the company claims is currently the industry's largest UHD LTPS panel, meeting demand for both optimal image quality and highly efficient mobile user experience. AUO said it is also the world's first to have announced a 13.3-inch UHD LTPS oTP (on-cell touch panel), having successfully integrated on-cell touch function with UHD LTPS manufacturing process.

18:9 full-screen LTPS in-cell touch panel

AUO said it has devoted a lot of efforts developing a full range of in-cell touch 18:9 full screen smartphone displays. The product line covers both LTPS and a-Si technology platforms. AUO will showcase several Full HD LTPS and HD a-Si in-cell touch panels at the annual event.

AUO's 6-inch full HD LTPS in-cell touch panel integrates the display driver IC and touch IC to simplify the overall module structure, according to the company. Moreover, a new circuit and display design have enabled the bottom module border to decrease by 40% in width, and the left and right module borders to be just 0.6mm wide, achieving ultra-slim border on all four sides. The 18:9 full screen aspect ratio produces more space to accommodate a virtual HOME button, allowing for a boundless, audio-visual experience. Moreover, the in-cell touch technology allows for higher touch sensitivity and precision, and the smartphone could become slimmer and lighter. The panel possesses 1080 x 2160 high resolution and employs AHVA (advanced hyper-viewing angle) technology.

Free-form and curved car displays

To meet the rapid development of the Internet of Vehicles (IoV) and self-driving cars, a growing demand appears for large-sized car displays and those integrated with the interior car design. AUO said it will present a lineup of free-form and curved car displays, including the 12.3-inch full HD LTPS display for cluster application with 1.5mm ultra-slim border. The display also integrates high resolution, high color saturation, high contrast and wide viewing angle technologies for high-end car displays.

AUO's 4.5-inch transflective LCD for the outdoors is designed for motorcycle clusters. The display boasts low power consumption and is readable under strong light, making it suitable for motorcycles in the outdoors.

Varied forms of AMOLED displays for wearable devices

AUO's circle AMOLED smartwatch display is developed by creating slim salient corner for the watch surface to appear like true circle. The display's ultra-slim border can lend more flexibility for watch brands to be more creative with their designs, according to the company. AUO's 1.2-inch and 1.4-inch circle AMOLED displays both have resolution as high as 326 PPI, and consume 30% less power when compared with other products in the market. The displays are equipped with a brightness increase mode, so that information and color on the watches are still clearly visible when users are out under strong sunlight. The 1.3-inch AMOLED touch panel, possessing touch function and power-saving strength, offers intuitive touch experience and is light to carry, making it suitable for children's smartwatch.

AUO will also exhibit two flexible AMOLED display technologies, applying plastic substrate and special structural layer design to make the panels foldable and rollable. The 5-inch foldable AMOLED panel integrates AUO's specially designed flexible touch sensor to realize impressive image quality even at 4mm folding radius. The 5-inch rollable AMOLED panel is only 0.1mm thick and 5g in weight, capable of achieving 4mm rolling radius and impressive wide color gamut performance.

Other exhibits include 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch notebook PC displays for gaming, with full HD high resolution and 144Hz ultra high refresh rate, and integrated touch solutions for outdoors that support high brightness and wide temperature range.

AUO 13.3-inch UHD LTPS oTP.

