Digitimes Research: Global LCD TV shipments to drop slightly in 2017
Tom Lo, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Wednesday 20 December 2017]

Global LCD TV shipments are expected to edge down 2.1% on year to 212 million units in 2017 before expanding by a CAGR of 1.2% during a forecast five-year period to reach 228 million units in 2022, according to an estimate of Digitimes Research.

Shipments of LCD TVs by Taiwan-based suppliers alone will slip 5.9% on year in 2017, decreasing Taiwan's proportion to global TV shipments to below 16% in the year. And buoyed by increased shipments from the Foxconn Group following its acquisition of Sharp, Taiwan's LCD TV shipments are expected to grow 2.9% to 34.2 million units in 2018.

However, due to a stagnation of the global TV market and increasing competition from China's players, Taiwan's shipments of LCD TVs are likely to contract slightly during the forecast period (2017-2022) with its total shipments reaching 33 million units in 2022, accounting for 14.5% of global shipments.

Meanwhile, there have been significant changes of customer structure for Taiwan makers' TV shipments over the past two years. Taiwan's TV shipments to Japan will account for nearly 40% of its total TV shipments in 2017, up from 22% a year earlier. During the same period, shipments to the US and Europe will drop to 22% from 28%, while those shipped to China will decline to below 10% from 18%.

For individual Taiwan-based TV makers, only Foxconn will post significant shipment growth in 2017-2018, while most others are likely to see their shipments decrease gradually. TPV Technology, Foxconn and Amtran Technology will be the top-three makers in 2017-2018, and Foxconn will manage to narrow its shipment gap against TPV to 3.5 million units in 2018, down from about 10 million units in 2016.

