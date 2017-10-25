Taipei, Thursday, October 26, 2017 07:32 (GMT+8)
Digitimes Research: Taiwan LCD TV shipments to decline in 4Q17
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 25 October 2017]

Shipments of LCD TVs by Taiwan-based makers are expected to decline 7.2% on year to 9.36 million units in the fourth quarter of 2017 due to lower-than-expected sales at clients and keen competition from China-based rivals, according to Digitimes Research.

Shipments to Asian markets accounted for 30.3% of Taiwan's total LCD TV shipments in the third quarter of 2017, down sharply from 35.2% of a quarter earlier as major clients in China were experiencing weaker-than-expects sales or financial difficulties. The ratio is expected to rebound to 31.6% in the fourth quarter on efforts by Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai) to ramp up its shipments to the region.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's shipments LCD TVs to North America and Europe are increasing, with the ratios to North America at 36% and 36.5%, respectively in the third and fourth quarters, compared to 32.6% in the second quarter. The ratios for those shipped to Europe will increase from 22% in the second quarter to 23.5% and 24.5%, respectively, in the third and fourth quarters.

Shipments to the China market alone will drop to below 5% in the third quarter, down from 16% of a year earlier. Japan will take 35% in the third quarter compared to 31.9% a quarter earlier before climbing to 36.7% in the fourth quarter.

TPV Technology and Foxconn are currently Taiwan's top-two LCD TV makers, with the former leading the latter with a shipment gap of 1.55 million units in the third quarter and a smaller 1.3 million units in the fourth. Amtran Technology ranks third and Compal is fourth.

