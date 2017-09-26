China makes 820 million smartphones in January-July, says MIIT

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 26 September 2017]

China-based firms made 1,100.82 million handsets in January-July 2017, increasing 4.0% on year, and 820.75 million of them were smartphones, growing 3.4%, according to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

China-based makers together produced 95.34 million notebooks, 46.37 million tablets and 25.06 million desktops in January-July, rising 11.0%, slipping 0.2% and growing 8.2% respectively on year.

In the same period, China-based makers produced 81.55 million LCD TVs, dropping 8.3% on year, and 54.32 million units of them were smart models, falling 2.4%.