Global smartphone shipments expand 4% on year in 2Q17, says Canalys

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 4 August 2017]

Global smartphone shipments totaled 340 million units in the second quarter of 2017, increasing 4% from a year earlier, according to Canalys.

Samsung continued to lead the worldwide smartphone market in the second quarter with shipments of over 79 million units, leaving growth relatively flat.

Apple held on to second place shipping 41 million iPhones devices in the quarter, increasing 2% on year.

Huawei saw its shipments grow 20% on year to 38 million units to take the third position in the second quarter. Oppo and Xiaomi Technology took the fourth and fifth spots, with shipments growing 44% and 52%, respectively, Canalys indicated.