Global flat panel players ramping all-screen panel production

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 14 June 2017]

Major flat panel players worldwide are ramping up production of 18:9 all-screen panels for smartphone applications as prices of these panels are currently set at a 10-15% premium over traditional 16:9 smartphone panels due to rising demand, according to industry sources.

New models launched by a number of smartphone vendors recently, including Xiaomi's 6.4-inch Mi Mix, LG Electronics's G6, Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, have all come with bezel-less all-screen panels.

Furthermore, Apple's forthcoming premier model likely to be launched in September is also reportedly to come with a 5.8-inch 18.5:9 all-screen AMOLED panel.

China-based smartphone vendors, including Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, Gionee and Meizu in addition to Xiaomi, have all stepped into the all-screen segment to tap the rising demand for all-screen phones.

Global shipments of all-screen smartphones are expected to reach 150 million units in 2017, the sources estimated, adding that new models targeting the CNY1,500 (US$221) and above segment in China in the year are likely to come with all-screen displays.

Shipments of all-screen panels from suppliers are expected to expand significantly starting the third quarter of 2017, which will help ease the current tight supply of smartphone panels, commented the sources.

Taiwan-based flat panel makers, including AU Optronics (AUO), Innolux and HannStar Display have also begun ramping up their production of all-screen panels recently, said the sources.