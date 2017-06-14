Taipei, Thursday, June 15, 2017 00:28 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
26°C
Global flat panel players ramping all-screen panel production
Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 14 June 2017]

Major flat panel players worldwide are ramping up production of 18:9 all-screen panels for smartphone applications as prices of these panels are currently set at a 10-15% premium over traditional 16:9 smartphone panels due to rising demand, according to industry sources.

New models launched by a number of smartphone vendors recently, including Xiaomi's 6.4-inch Mi Mix, LG Electronics's G6, Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, have all come with bezel-less all-screen panels.

Furthermore, Apple's forthcoming premier model likely to be launched in September is also reportedly to come with a 5.8-inch 18.5:9 all-screen AMOLED panel.

China-based smartphone vendors, including Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, Gionee and Meizu in addition to Xiaomi, have all stepped into the all-screen segment to tap the rising demand for all-screen phones.

Global shipments of all-screen smartphones are expected to reach 150 million units in 2017, the sources estimated, adding that new models targeting the CNY1,500 (US$221) and above segment in China in the year are likely to come with all-screen displays.

Shipments of all-screen panels from suppliers are expected to expand significantly starting the third quarter of 2017, which will help ease the current tight supply of smartphone panels, commented the sources.

Taiwan-based flat panel makers, including AU Optronics (AUO), Innolux and HannStar Display have also begun ramping up their production of all-screen panels recently, said the sources.

Realtime news

  • Taiwan market: Asustek launches ZenFone AR smartphone

    Mobile + telecom - Newswatch | 3h 13min ago

  • Globalfoundries launches 7LP FinFET process

    Bits + chips | 3h 32min ago

  • UMC names co-presidents

    Bits + chips | 3h 50min ago

  • Taiwan aims to increase wind power-generating capacity by 652MW during 2017-2020

    Green energy | 3h 53min ago

  • Taiwan market: Taiwan Star Cellular outperforms APT to become 4th-largest telecom operator

    Mobile + telecom | 3h 58min ago

  • Winbond to expand 12-inch fab capacity

    Bits + chips | 4h 1min ago

  • Topco to see revenues peak in 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 3h 36min ago

  • China market: Government ready to assign frequency bands for 5G networks

    Before Going to Press | 3h 43min ago

  • Giantplus sees order visibility extend to year-end 2017

    Before Going to Press | 3h 57min ago

  • Spreadtrum developing 5G chips

    Before Going to Press | 3h 58min ago

  • Taiwan solar cell makers unlikely to adopt Black silicon wafers

    Before Going to Press | 4h 9min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Qualcomm APs adopted in popular smartphone devices

    Before Going to Press | 4h 12min ago

  • China market: CSOT begins construction of new flexible LTPS-AMOLED panel lines

    Before Going to Press | 4h 13min ago

  • China market: HP joins local firm to promote 3D printing solutions

    Before Going to Press | 4h 14min ago

  • Taiwan Mobile to continue to count on 4G services to maintain growth momentum

    Before Going to Press | 4h 16min ago

  • Wistron business growth sees rebound

    Before Going to Press | 4h 17min ago

  • China government issues green power certificates

    Before Going to Press | 4h 27min ago

  • PWM IC backend specialist GEM Services to post single-digit revenue growth in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 4h 33min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link