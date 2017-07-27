Taipei, Friday, July 28, 2017 01:02 (GMT+8)
Foxconn increases server production in southwestern China, says Nikkei
Chia-Han Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 27 July 2017]

Foxconn Electronics' China-based subsidiary HongFuJin Precision Electronics (Guiyang) set up a server factory in Quizhou Province, southwestern China, at an investment CNY350 million (US$51.7 million) in 2015, and starting production in March 2016. HongFuJin has further increased production in 2017, according to Japan-based Nikkei.

The factory is Foxconn Electronics' third server facility in China next to ones in Shenzhen in the southern region and Tianjin in the northern region.

The factory produced about 10,000 servers in 2016, mainly mid-range and high-end models used in AI- and cloud-based Big Data analysis for OEM shipments to Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Production in 2016 reached a total value of CNY340 million.

The factory is aimed to produce 20,000 servers worth CNY one billion in 2017, to meet domestic demand because the China government is boosting applications of AI technology and Big Data smart city solutions such as reducing urban traffic congestion and energy consumption.

