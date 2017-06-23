Foxconn chairman still expects 50% chance of getting Toshiba semiconductor business

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 23 June 2017]

Commenting on Toshiba's decision that it will put its negotiation priority for the sale of its semiconductor department on the alliance of Japan- and US-based enterprises, Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) chairman Terry Gou has pointed out that the move is only temporary and the competition is still not yet over. Gou is confident and believes Foxconn still has at least a 50% chance of landing the deal.

Gou noted the bidding should be open and fair and Toshiba cannot just start a public bidding and make a decision without assessing the bids. If Toshiba already had made up its mind, it should not have hosted a public bidding in the first place.

Gou also claimed that the latest twist in theToshiba matter may have stemmed from his previous snub of a request by an official at Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry over Foxconn's acquisition of Sharp in January 2016. According to Gou, the official asked that Foxconn not buy Sharp, and if Foxconn still intended to do so, the company should let INCJ play a part in acquisition. Gou claimed the official wanted INCJ to have control of Sharp's future operation with Foxconn footing the bill.

Gou also noted that the reason banks supported Foxconn in the Sharp bid was because Foxconn was willing to take over Sharp's debts, unlike INCJ, which only planned to turn them into bad debts and use the government's money to pay off.

Gou pointed out that Foxconn has never taken money from any government and its investments in China have all been by Foxconn alone. Gou pointed out that Samsung Electronics is actually the biggest rival of Toshiba and Japan's government official is making a mistake by treating Foxconn as an enemy, but he will still try his best to make things work.