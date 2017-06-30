Foxconn Interconnect to lists on HKEX

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 30 June 2017]

The Foxconn Group's connector making affiliate Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) has started an initial public offering (IPO) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) and is planning to raise HKD3 billion (US$384.3 million) via the move.

The funds will be used to expand its overseas businesses and develop new technologies.

FIT was originally Foxconn Electronics' (Hon Hai Precision Industry) Network Interconnection Business Group (NWInG) and registered to become an independent company in July 2013.

The company originally planned to start the IPO in Hong Kong in the second quarter of 2016, but the process was delayed because of the weak global economy.