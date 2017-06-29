Commentary: Where is Foxconn heading?

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Thursday 29 June 2017]

The failure of Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) to make it to the priority bidder list for acquiring Toshiba's semiconductor unit and its chairman Terry Gou's subsequent furious remarks made during a shareholders meeting have caught much media attention. But little attention has been paid to how Foxconn plans to accomplish its revenues and earnings goals for 2017.

Just one day before the shareholders meeting was held on June 22, Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry announced the said priority list ruling out Foxconn. At a press conference held immediately after the shareholders meeting, Gou accused the ministry of trying to push Toshiba into an unknown future just for the sake of revenge. He also criticized the entire bidding project as a high-tech scam and international farce, and tore off local newspapers carrying undesirable headlines about the firm’s setback in the bidding case.

At the shareholders' meeting, Gou did touch on Foxconn's future development direction, highlighting the development of artificial intelligence (AI), smart production, Big Data, Internet+, and industrial Internet. But concrete development and commercial application schedules were still unavailable.

Foreign institutional investors have positioned Foxconn as an integrator of future high-tech worlds, in accordance with a variety of the firm’s development projects in equipment, networking, technologies and brands covering nine major industries. At the moment, however, most of the industries still focus on the manufacturing end, and some new industries are still at the nascent development phase. Accordingly, whether Foxconn can integrate the high-tech worlds remains to be seen.

Secret profit-making weapons

Just as Gou said in the past, Foxconn has managed to maintain stable earnings over the past years despite the rise and fall of global economic performances. This is really quite a valuable achievement powered with some "secret weapons" unveiled at proper time.

The venue of the shareholders meeting was decorated like a showcase of its businesses: 8k displays and many brand-new products. Among them are cutting tools, now only applied in the group’s own manufacturing plants and registering a monthly output of three million pieces; lightweight car parts and accessories that have already entered the supply chains of carmakers; and peripheral equipment for servers and storage devices, which the company now commands nearly 50% of the global supply; and many smart applications associated with Internet of Vehicles.

At the meeting, shareholders were deeply impressed by Foxconn's blueprints in developing new technologies and applications covering cloud, mobile, IoT, Big Data, AI and robots. But it seems most shareholders had little idea about what these developments would mean to the future of Foxconn and what influence they would bring to the group’s ranking in the world industries. Maybe Gou should have talked more about the company's plans.