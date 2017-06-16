Taipei, Saturday, June 17, 2017 03:34 (GMT+8)
Terry Guo tries to allay concerns about Foxconn-China links amid Toshiba buyout
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 16 June 2017]

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) chairman Terry Guo has commented on the company's bid to acquire Toshiba's semiconductor department, saying that Foxconn is willing to assist Toshiba in technological development. As for concerns about the company's investments in China, Guo noted that having plants in China does not mean the company will import confidential technologies, since enterprises are always seeking new markets, and making investments in these markets is very normal.

Currently, the biggest issue for Toshiba is not about whether it should make investments in the US, but how to further improve technologies so it does not fall behind its competitors. Toshiba's technologies are lagging behind those of Samsung Electronics, and catching up with competitors or even surpassing them should be key goals, said Guo.

Guo said that leaking technology would not benefit Foxconn or any of Foxconn's partners, and would only hurt Toshiba's future development. With all the outcomes coming out negatively, there would be no point for Foxconn to leak IP, Guo stated.

Guo noted that Toshiba's technology R&D will remain and continue to be processed in Japan, a pointed out that a company with leadership in technology development does not need to be afraid of being copied.

Since Foxconn owns its production lines and plants, details of production procedures would be kept within the plants. Foxconn would also apply to patent Toshiba's technologies to prevent infringement, Guo noted.

Guo emphasized that Foxconn is only looking to survive, to reduce its costs, and to deliver shipments on time, and China is a huge market that all the worldwide enterprises, including Foxconn, are trying to expand into. Guo said he was speaking out to clarify many of the false accusations that have been made about Foxconn over the past few weeks.

