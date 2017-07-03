Credo partnering with Foxconn to deliver 10M 100G active copper cable solutions

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 3 July 2017]

Credo Semiconductor, a developer of serializer-deserializer (SerDes) circuits, technology and IP cores, and Foxconn Interconnect Technology, a supplier of interconnect solutions, have partnered to deliver robust and error-free 100G QSFP28 active copper cable (ACC) connectivity solutions with reach up to 10 meters.

The new cables will enable server designers to transition to higher bandwidths using cost-effective copper solutions, rather than having to adopt costly optical alternatives, Credo indicated. Centec intends to adopt ACC for its data center solutions, accelerating the transition to the technology in 100G intra-rack and inter-rack applications.

To support the demand for ever-growing bandwidth, maintaining copper interconnects between servers and top-of-rack switches would save significant capex spending in the transition from 10G to 25G single lane data rates, Credo indicated. The joint development of 100G QSFP28 ACCs provides connectivity between standard QSFP ports.

The QSFP28 ACC is capable of supporting four full-duplex lanes, with each lane transmitting data up to 25G per direction, providing an aggregate bandwidth of 100G. The ACC utilizes Credo’s state-of-the-art mixed-signal processing technology to provide cost-effective intermediate-reach data center interconnects, unachievable with passive copper cable (PCC). Leveraging Credo’s low power technology, the 100G ACC consumes significantly less power than that of competing AOCs, the ocmpany said.

Credo also provides its 28G and 56G PAM-4 SerDes transceiver IP on TSMC’s 16-nm FinFET Compact (16FFC) process, according to the SerDes startup.

Founded in 2008, Credo offers high-performance, mixed-signal semiconductor solutions including advanced SerDes IP and interconnect solutions. The company’s products are used to scale bandwidth and deliver end-to-end signal integrity in next-generation platforms requiring single-lane rate 25G, 50G, and 100G connectivity.