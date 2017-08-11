Taipei, Friday, August 11, 2017 15:59 (GMT+8)
Taiwan market: Hojin introduces smartphone for seniors
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 11 August 2017]

Taiwan-based Hojin International (also known as iNO) has launched a new smartphone, the iNO S9, targeting the senior citizen market. The iNO S9 carries a price tag of NT$7,990 (US$265).

The iNO S9 features a 5.5-inch touch panel, MediaTek MT6737T CPU, 13-megapixel camera, with 2GB RAM/32GB ROM. However, the phone still keeps a number of function keys, including push-to-talk, Home and Return keys.

There is an additional SOS function key on the back of the smartphone. Pressing the key for three seconds will send an alarm and also send out alert messages with location and photos to a designated emergency contact person.

Hojin has been developing smartphones for the elderly since 2009 and has so far introduced a total of six models with accumulated shipments reaching over one million units, according to company CEO Johnny Chou.

In addition to selling its products in the local market, the company also ships to overseas markets, including Hong Kong and Singapore, Chou noted, adding that the company is currently shipping at a rate of 10,000 units a month, mainly through on-line shopping channels and large retail stores.

Hojin CEO Johnny Chou showing its new iNO S9
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, August 2017

