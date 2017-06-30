Taipei, Saturday, July 1, 2017 04:51 (GMT+8)
Taiwan market: Apple first store opens on July 1
Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 30 June 2017]

Apple Taipei 101 opens July 1 at 11am, bringing Apple’s products, services and in-store experiences to customers in Taiwan for the first time.

Apple Taipei 101 will host new Today at Apple programs, including more than 60 free hands-on sessions designed for customers of all ages to take their creative skills to the next level around topics including photography and video, art and design, music, coding and more.

The 130 employees at Apple Taipei 101 will introduce customers in Taiwan to Apple’s products, services and in-store experiences.

Apple Taipei 101 store

Apple Taipei 101 store
Photo: Company

