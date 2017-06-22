Taiwan market: Oppo launches R11 in local market

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 22 June 2017]

China-based smartphone vendor Oppo has launched its new smartphone, the Oppo R11, in the Taiwan market, priced at NT$15,990 (US$525) unlocked.

The Oppo R11 comes with a 5.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor incorporated with Qualcomm's Spectra 160 ISP and Hexagon Vector Extensions (HVE) technologies.

The launch of the R11 will enrich Oppo's R-series portfolio in the local market and further ramp up sales of the vendor's smartphones in the third quarter, according to sources from local retail channels.

The Oppo R9s launched previously was the top-selling Android-based smartphone in the Taiwan market in the first quarter of 2017, indicated the sources.

To push its sales in Taiwan, Oppo also plans to increase its network of experience stores in the local market to 50 by year-end 2017, from 40 currently, according to Heaven Ho, president of Oppo Taiwan.

Globally, Oppo shipped a total of 25.6 million smartphones in the first quarter of 2017, increasing nearly 30% from a year earlier and making it the fourth largest smartphone vendor in the quarter, according to IDC.

The Oppo R11

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, June 2017