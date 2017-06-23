Taiwan market: HMD Global launches Nokia 5, Nokia 3

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 23 June 2017]

HMD Global has launched Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 in the Taiwan market in cooperation with Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET), priced at NT$5,390 (US$177) and NT$3,990, respectively, unlocked.

The Nokia 5 features a 5.2-inch 720 by 1280 pixels display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM. The availability of the model will begin on July 1.

The Nokia 3 sports a 5-inch 720 by 1280 pixels display, MediaTek quad-core 6737 CPU, 8-megapixel rear camera and a 8-megapixel front-end camera. The model will be available starting July 15.

Nokia 5 and Nokia 3

Photo: Shih-min Fu, Digitimes June 2017