Taipei, Saturday, June 24, 2017 06:56 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Taiwan market: HMD Global launches Nokia 5, Nokia 3
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 23 June 2017]

HMD Global has launched Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 in the Taiwan market in cooperation with Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET), priced at NT$5,390 (US$177) and NT$3,990, respectively, unlocked.

The Nokia 5 features a 5.2-inch 720 by 1280 pixels display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM. The availability of the model will begin on July 1.

The Nokia 3 sports a 5-inch 720 by 1280 pixels display, MediaTek quad-core 6737 CPU, 8-megapixel rear camera and a 8-megapixel front-end camera. The model will be available starting July 15.

Nokia 5, 3

Nokia 5 and Nokia 3
Photo: Shih-min Fu, Digitimes June 2017

WCIT
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link