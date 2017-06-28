Taiwan market: Xiaomi to open stores, says paper

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 28 June 2017]

China-based Xiaomi Technology, in addition to its online shopping website, is planning to establish a total of five physical stores in Taiwan in the second half, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report citing Xiaomi Taiwan president Henman Lee as saying.

Lee pointed out that Xiaomi has already been in Taiwan for more than three years and sold over eight million products in the market. The company's Hongmi Note 4X had sales of 45,000 units in April and May combined in Taiwan.

Xiaomi's stores will open in Taichung, central Taiwan and Hsinchu, northern Taiwan in September, and it will establish a store in Tainan, southern Taiwan in October. The company plans to open another two stores by the end of 2017.

Xiaomi's flagship smartphone Xiaomi 6 will become available in Taiwan in mid-July and the Xiaomi Max 2 will also hit the shelves on July 1.