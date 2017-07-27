Development of service robots lags behind industrial ones, says IEK analyst

Heemie Weng, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 27 July 2017]

Development of service-oriented robots has lagged behind that of industrial robots, according to analyst Johnny Huang for Industrial Economics and Knowledge Center (IEK) under Taiwan government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI).

Currently, service-oriented robots are mainly used in cleaning and surgical operations. Development of service-oriented robots should be based on consideration of users' needs, integrating consumers' behavior models and solutions to problems in daily life, Huang said at a human-machine collaboration forum jointly held by Monte Jade Science & Technology Association of Taiwan and Ernst & Young Taiwan on July 26.

Progress in developing industrial and service-oriented robots will hinge on development of AI (artificial intelligence), Huang noted. Mining, storage, processing and analysis of data form the core of AI technology, Huang indicated.