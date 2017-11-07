Asustek Zenbo to be available in China November 14

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 7 November 2017]

Asustek Computer, in a partnership with China-based Tencent, will start selling its companion robot Zenbo in China next week. The robot is expected to be also available in the US and Japan in the first quarter of 2018 at the earliest.

On November 14, Asustek and Tencent will jointly host a launch conference for Zenbo and the version of the robot for the China market will be pre-installed with Tencent's smart system to enable local services.

The Zenbo, which began selling in Taiwan in early 2017, can offer simple home care and teaching functions for seniors and children.

Asustek has also partnered with several content and service providers to extend Zenbo's services to include storytelling, online shopping, arranging hospital appointments, booking taxis, playing music and voice-control for home appliances.

The Zenbo with 128G storage capacity is currently available in Taiwan for NT$24,900 and is enjoying better than expected sales.

The robot is assembled by Pegatron and powered by Intel's processor and RealSense technology.

Asustek is already planning for a second-generation model using Nvidia or Qualcomm's solutions, but the new robot is unlikely to become available until late 2018.