Asustek likely to discontinue ZenWatch product line

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 15 May 2017]

Asustek Computer is likely to discontinue the development of its ZenWatch product line as sales of its smartwatch devices have been lower than expected, according to sources of Taiwan's supply chain.

Asustek launched its first-generation ZenWatch products in 2014 and released the ZenWatch 3 in November 2016. The ZenWatch 3 features a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 CPU along with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage.

Shipments of the ZenWatch family products from the supply chain total 5,000-6,000 units a month on average currently, revealed the sources, noting that Asustek outsources the production of the ZenWatch 3 to Pegatron.

In related news, Apple shipped about 3.5 million units of Apple Watch in the first quarter of 2017, according to IDC. Combined shipments of Apple Watch devices reached seven million units in 2016, according to an industry estimate.