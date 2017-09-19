Dell sees solid on-year growth in worldwide monitor market in 2Q17, says IDC

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 19 September 2017]

Worldwide PC monitor shipments totaled 28.5 million units in the second quarter of 2017, according to IDC. While the shipment total represented a decline of 6.4% over the prior year, some of the market softness can be attributed to a strong second-quarter 2016, presenting the most recently closed quarter with a challenging comparison.

However, market consternations persist. For starters, the 28.5 million units shipped also represent a sequential decline of 1.2%, the first sequential decline for a second calendar quarter since 2014. A sequential decline in a mid-year quarter is typically the outcome of digestion of excess inventory, which is troubling given that first-quarter 2017 also opened in the red. Still, optimism abounds, particularly around replacements of old monitors approaching end of life. Strong back-to-school and holiday seasons should prop the market up, and as such, IDC has revised its forecast for the second half of 2017 from a decline of 2.8% to 1.7%.

"IDC expects the global PC monitor market will continue to decline at rates around 2% on year from 2018 through 2020. However, the second proved to be better than forecast overall, with Japan, Western Europe, and Central and Eastern Europe recording strong on-year growth," said Maura Fitzgerald, senior research analyst, Worldwide Trackers.

IDC currently forecasts 117 million PC monitor units will be shipped for the full year 2017 and expects to see an on-year decline of 2.2% in worldwide shipments to 27.8 million units in the second quarter of 2018. By 2020, worldwide shipments are expected to be less than 112 million units as the adoption of mobile devices at lower price points is expected to continue.

Technology highlights

Curved monitors continue to be on the rise, with 3.8% market share in the second quarter of 2017. This represents on-year growth of 52.5%.

Monitors with 21.5-inch wide and 19.5-inch wide configurations continue to dominate the worldwide market, with 22.2% and 11.6% market share respectively in the second quarter of 2017. Of the top-10 screen sizes, 23.8-inch wide and 27-inch wide saw the largest on-year growth, posting 75.1% and 19.5%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2017.

Monitors with TV tuners are expected to have 4.4% market share in the second quarter of 2018, up from 4.1% in the second quarter of 2017, led by LG and Samsung with a combined market share of 99% in this category.

Vendor highlights

Dell stayed in the top position in the second quarter of 2017 with worldwide market share of 19.5% on shipments of over 5.5 million units. The vendor posted strong on-year growth in Central and Eastern Europe (21.3%), Canada (35.8%), and Western Europe (20%). The largest growing screen sizes on-year included 42.5-inch wide, 23-inch wide and 34-inch wide.

Hewlett-Packard (HP) saw nearly four million units shipped, resulting in 13.9% share in the second quarter of 2017. On-year shipment decreases of 8.7% in the US and 1.3% in Asia Pacific excluding Japan contributed to a total on-year decrease of 0.7%.

Lenovo reclaimed its top-three position with on-quarter growth of 11% and more than 2.8 million units shipped. This was largely due to significant on-quarter growth in the US (31.9%) and Asia Pacific excluding Japan (17.5%). In terms of screen-size growth, 23.8-inch wide dominated with 87% on-quarter growth.

Samsung Electronics moved down to the number four position with 2.6 million units shipped. The vendor witnessed on-year gains in the US, Western Europe, and Canada.

LG Electronics rounded out the top five in the second quarter of 2017 with 9.1% market share in the worldwide market. The vendor logged on-year gains in the US and Central and Eastern Europe.

IDC: Worldwide PC monitor shipments, 2Q17 (units) Vendors 2Q17 shipments 2Q17 market share 2Q16 shipments 2Q16 market share Y/Y 1. Dell 5,568.886 19.5% 5,223,169 17.1% 6.6% 2. HP 3,972,784 13.9% 4,000,639 13.1% (0.7%) 3. Lenovo 2,819,047 9.9% 3,080,585 10.1% (8.5%) 4. Samsung 2,655,625 9.3% 2,933,640 9.6% (9.5%) 5. LG 2,606,629 9.1% 2,833,722 9.3% (8%) Others 10,406,937 38.2% 12,402,413 40.7% (4.8%) Total 28,520,098 100% 30,474,169 100% (6.4%)

Source: IDC, compiled by Digitimes, September 2017