Lextar partners with China aftermarket automotive lighting maker

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 17 July 2017]

Taiwan-based vertically-integrated LED firm Lextar Electronics has disclosed it has formed a strategic alliance with Guangzhou ZEO Electronic Technology, one of the three largest China-based makers of automotive lighting for the aftermarket.

Lextar signed a pact with ZEO at China International Automotive Aftermarket Industry and Tuning (Autumn) Trade Fair 2017 in Shenzhen, southern China, during July 14-16, during which ZEO showcased seven automotive lighting products made from Lextar-produced LED devices.

Lextar began to ship Core series LED devices for automotive headlights to Guangzhou ZEO in July, with shipments totaling two million units scheduled through April 2018. Core series LED devices are based on ceramic substrates featuring high heat dissipation in packages of three, four and six chips. Lextar has been touting the Core seires among car light suppliers of China-based automakers.

Lextar has shipped white-light CSP (chip scale packaging) LED devices for automotive fog lamps and direction indicators to Japan-based aftermarket lamp makers.

Lextar aims to hike the revenue proportion for automotive lighting and infrared applications to 20%.

Lextar has teamed up with China aftermarket automotive lighting maker ZEO.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, July 2017