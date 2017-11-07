Lextar ships LED backlighting devices for automotive, quantum-dot displays

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 7 November 2017]

LED vertically-integrated firm Lextar Electronics has disclosed it has begun shipments of LED backlighting applications for automotive and quantum-dot displays, as well as new models for gaming monitors and games consoles. Lextar has increased the proportion of LED backlighting devices for high-end displays with high color saturation, wide color gamut, high contrast and high resolution.

For LED lighting, Lextar has shifted focus from light bulbs/tubes to lamps and automotive lighting products. The company showcased Core series LED devices for automotive headlights at the Tokyo Motors Show 2017 during October 27-November 5.

Lextar has also begun shipments of infrared LED devices for heart rate sensors of smartwatches.

Lextar's October consolidated revenues reached NT$940 million (US$31.1 million), slipping 4.74% sequentially and 17.58% on year, and those of NT$10.282 billion for January-October fell 11.34% on year.