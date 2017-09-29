Lextar releases IR LED dual-recognition biometric sensor module

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 29 September 2017]

Lextar Electronics has released PR88M32, an infrared (IR) LED biometric sensor module that it says can recognize human faces and iris. With a thickness of 1.4mm, the sensor module is expected to be adopted for notebooks and residential access control systems in first-half 2018. Lextar is also seeking to have it adopted by smartphone vendors.

Lextar has also introduced PR88M85 and PR88M22, the former an IR LED biometric sensor module with a large beam angle for face recognition, and the latter with a small beam angle for iris recognition. The two modules have been adopted for smartphones and access control systems and can be used in notebooks and robots.

The PR88 series has passed IEC 62471, the highest level of human eye security exemption tests, and its algorithm and software have been validated by various enterprises, said Lextar.

Lextar has also released IR LED biometric sensor modules for health-care smart wearable devices, such as a reflective green-light biometric sensor module for measuring heart rates. Lextar is also developing IR LED triple-function biometric sensor modules which can measure heart rates, blood oxygen and blood pressure simultaneously.

LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics has released NIR-C19M, an IR LED iris-recognition sensor module using wavelength of 810nm, for access control systems and hand-held devices. LED wafer and chip maker Epistar is poised to produce VCSEL (vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser) chips for biometric application, while LED packaging service provider Opto Tech is developing 850nm- and 940nm-wavelength VCSEL 3D sensor devices.