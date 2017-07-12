Taipei, Wednesday, July 12, 2017 13:01 (GMT+8)
Digitimes Research: Taiwan makers focus on automotive applications at LED Expo Taiwan
Jessie Lin, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Wednesday 12 July 2017]

At LED Expo held in Taipei last month, Taiwan-based LED and laser diode makers demonstrated a strong focus on automotive applications.

Lextar Electronics showcased an LED automotive dual-lens headlight module with integration of the high beam and low beam, and a laser automotive headlight module, with the former featuring a wide lighting angle and maximum luminous intensity of 70,000cd (candela) for the high beam and the latter featuring a lighting range of 600 meters.

Lite-On Technology showcased LED in-car scenario-based lights and automotive sensing devices, while Genesis Photonics exhibited CSP (chip scale packaging) LED devices and dual-color-temperature LED devices for use in automotive direction indicators and daytime running lights.

Ultimems showcased an automotive head-up display, a scanning laser projection module through combining in-house-developed MEMS mirror and a RGB laser lighting source. HPB Optoelectronics exhibited an image detecting system for car speed detection, with the system consisting of two laser devices in wavelength of 830nm, a compact camera module and algorithm software.

Government-sponsored Automotive Research & Testing Center showcased international regulations concerning automotive head lighting for safety and related core technologies, according to Digitimes Research.

