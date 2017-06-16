Lite-On Technology, Lextar Electronics pushing for LED automotive headlights

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 16 June 2017]

EMS provider Lite-On Technology and LED service provider Lextar Electronics have been actively promoting their LED automotive headlight businesses, according to the companies.

Lite-On has become a supplier of LED automotive taillights and brake lamps for major US- and Europe-based automobile makers, generating revenues of over NT$10 billion (US$329 million) in 2016. The company expects to obtain certification from China-based car makers in the second half of 2017, and is likely to supply headlight solutions for new car models to be launched in 2018.

Viewing that the China government is boosting development of electric and hybrid electric vehicles, Lite-On will focus on LED automotive headlight models for electric vehicles in the China market.

Lextar has offered LED automotive taillights, LED in-car lights as well as LED motorcycle headlights and taillights. In addition, the company has begun shipments of LED automotive headlights for after-market sale and begun trialing LED headlight solutions for high-speed trains in China.