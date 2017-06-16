Taipei, Saturday, June 17, 2017 03:34 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
27°C
Lite-On Technology, Lextar Electronics pushing for LED automotive headlights
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 16 June 2017]

EMS provider Lite-On Technology and LED service provider Lextar Electronics have been actively promoting their LED automotive headlight businesses, according to the companies.

Lite-On has become a supplier of LED automotive taillights and brake lamps for major US- and Europe-based automobile makers, generating revenues of over NT$10 billion (US$329 million) in 2016. The company expects to obtain certification from China-based car makers in the second half of 2017, and is likely to supply headlight solutions for new car models to be launched in 2018.

Viewing that the China government is boosting development of electric and hybrid electric vehicles, Lite-On will focus on LED automotive headlight models for electric vehicles in the China market.

Lextar has offered LED automotive taillights, LED in-car lights as well as LED motorcycle headlights and taillights. In addition, the company has begun shipments of LED automotive headlights for after-market sale and begun trialing LED headlight solutions for high-speed trains in China.

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link