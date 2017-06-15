Taipei, Friday, June 16, 2017 04:42 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
27°C
Lextar Electronics expects operations to peak in 3Q17
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 15 June 2017]

Lextar Electronics, in view of traditional peak demand for LED backlighting and continual growth in LED lighting, expects 2017 operations to peak in the third quarter, according to company chairman and CEO David Su.

While demand for LED backlighting for large-size LCD TVs is increasing, total demand from LCD TVs of all sizes is approaching saturation and the average number of LED chips used in a backlight unit is decreasing, Su said. Thus, global demand for LED TV backlighting will remain unchanged and prices will be stable, Su noted.

Global demand for LED lighting keeps growing but competition for general LED lighting products has been intense, Su said. To avoid price competition, Lextar has shifted focus to LED lamps and value-added LED lighting modules, Su indicated. For example, Lextar has developed Human Centric smart LED lighting products, Su noted.

Currently, LED backlighting accounts for 50-60% of consolidated revenues, LED lighting 20-30%, and LED automotive lighting, infrared (IR) and ultraviolet (UV) LED the remaining. In 2016, Lextar had a global market share of 20% for notebook LED backlighting and 10% for TV LED backlighting. Lextar has offered thin backlight units of 0.3mm in thickness and dual-color temperature LED flashes for smartphones.

While operations in the first quarter of 2017 almost broke even with tiny net profit of NT$110,000 (US$3,620), Lextar expects the whole year to swing from a net loss of NT$728 million in 2016 to profitability through continued improvements in product mix.

Lextar chairman

Lextar Electronics chairman and CEO David Su
Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, June 2017

Realtime news

  • MSI chairman expects strong 2H17

    IT + CE | 5h 51min ago

  • SEMI sees record fab spending for 2017, 2018

    Bits + chips | 5h 57min ago

  • Topco to see revenues peak in 3Q17

    Bits + chips | 6h ago

  • General Energy Solutions wins Premios Atabey award in Dominican Republic

    Green energy | 8h 36min ago

  • Spreadtrum to launch 5G chip as early as 2H18

    Bits + chips | 8h 40min ago

  • Micro LED most likely to be used in 50-inch and above displays initially

    LED | 8h 44min ago

  • Intel 300-series chipsets to impact Realtek, ASMedia and Broadcom in 2018

    IT + CE | 8h 53min ago

  • Taiwan IC design houses vying for orders from China top-3 smartphone vendors

    Before Going to Press | 6h 7min ago

  • Chipbond to see revenues peak in 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 6h 8min ago

  • Clevo optimistic about notebook business performance in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 7h 24min ago

  • Sales of HTC U11 better than expected

    Before Going to Press | 8h 12min ago

  • AUO gives up plans to set up half-10.5G production line

    Before Going to Press | 8h 12min ago

  • 7nm foundry market to heat up in 2018

    Before Going to Press | 8h 16min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link