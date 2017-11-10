Lextar, Unity Opto, Edison Opto post mixed results for January-September

Vertically-integrated LED firm Lextar Electronics and LED packagers Unity Opto Technology and Edision Opto have released their financial reports for third-quarter 2017, with Lextar netting NT$0.17 per share and Unity Opto and Edison Opto suffering net loss per share of NT$0.74 and NT$0.72 respectively for January-September.
Lextar, with investment of CNY250 million (US$39.7 million), will soon begin to construct a factory of LED automotive lighting, ultraviolet and infrared LED devices in central China, with production to begin in 2019.
As price competition intensifies for LED light bulbs, Unity Opto has shifted focus lighting products to lamps, which now takes up 70-80% of its lighting revenues.
Lextar, Unity Opto and Edison Opto: Financial reports, 3Q17 (NT$m)
Item
Lextar
Unity Opto
Edison Opto
3Q17
Jan-Sep 2017
3Q17
Jan-Sep 2017
3Q17
Jan-Sep 2017
Consolidated revenues
3,167
9,341
1,408
4,268
595.3
1,922
Gross margin
15.47%
14.95%
22.63%
21.90%
14.04%
12.96%
Net operating profit
47.4
192.2
3.4
(31.7)
0.1
(38.7)
Net profit
41.6
90.9
(116.5)
(274.8)
(38.8)
(88.3)
Net EPS (NT$)
0.08
0.17
(0.31)
(0.74)
(0.32)
(0.72)
Source: Companies, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017