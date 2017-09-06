Lextar to ship IR LED devices for 3D facial recognition

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 6 September 2017]

Vertically-integrated LED firm Lextar Electronics has revealed it has cooperated with clients to develop infrared (IR) LED devices for 3D facial recognition, with such devices being validated and volume shipments expected to begin in 2018.

The IR LED devices can be used in smartphones, access controls, robots, self-driving cars and drones, Lextar said.

In addition, Lextar has begun shipments of high-power IR LED devices for surveillance cameras and ultraviolet LED devices for curing of beauty gel nails.

Lextar has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.064 billion (US$35.2 million) for August, decreasing 4.56% sequentially and 9.95% on year, and those of NT$8.354 billion for January-August slipped 9.37% on year.

Lextar said August consolidated revenues dropped as it rejected LED lighting orders with quotes too low.