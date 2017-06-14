Taipei, Thursday, June 15, 2017 00:28 (GMT+8)
Lextar showcases laser automotive headlight at Smart Car Photonics 2017
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 14 June 2017]

Vertically-integrated LED firm Lextar Electronics is showcasing a laser automotive headlight using in-house-developed optical lenses and sheets to refract blue-light laser beam into white light at Smart Car Photonics, a sub-exhibition at the International Optoelectronics Exposition (Opto Taiwan) 2017 taking place in Taipei during June 14-16.

The laser automotive headlight has lighting distance more than double that for LED automotive headlight models, Lextar said.

Lextar is also showcasing an LED automotive fish-eye headlight module featuring dual lenses, integration of high and low beams and maximum luminous intensity of 70,000 candela. The module complies with EU's automotive headlight standards ECE R112 and China's GB25991. The LED automotive lighting modules are produced by Lextar with chips passing AEC (Automotive Electronics Council) Q101 and IEC 60810 certification.

For LED commercial lighting, Lextar is exhibiting Solar White technology which simulates sunlight in spectrum with color rendering index of 97, color fidelity index of 94 and color gamut score of 99. Human centric lighting is technology to conform lighting in indoor environment obstructed from sunlight to variation of sunlight from morning to dusk using a smart control system and mixed-light LED chips.

