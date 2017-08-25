China market: LED penetration of automotive lighting is rising, says MacAdam VP

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 25 August 2017]

In the China market, the proportion of automotive lighting for LED lighting sources is increasing, and along with growing car sales, demand for LED automotive lighting is growing fast, according to Charles Wu, vice president for Taiwan-based LED automotive lighting device and module maker MacAdam.

Adoption of LED automotive in-car lighting for entry-level car models is low but is significantly increasing for mid-range models and is almost 100% for expensive high-end ones, Wu said. China-based car vendors adopt LED lighting for over 70% of in-car lamps and dashboard lights of mid-range cars, Wu noted.

Demand for LED backlighting of automotive displays is also increasing mainly due to growing demand for on-board devices featuring integration of GPS navigation, recording of car movement and tire pressure detection as well as increasing screen sizes of automotive displays from 4-5 inches to 7-9 inches or even 12.3 inches, Wu indicated.

For out-car lighting, 20-30% of entry-level cars are equipped with LED taillights and the proportion for mid-range cars is over 60%, Wu said. However, LED penetration of automotive headlights is still low, possibly less than 10% for entry-level and mid-range car models, Wu noted. As Honda has adopted LED headlights for CR-V mid-range utility vehicles, it is noteworthy whether Toyota will do so for its new SUV (sports utility vehicle) models to be launched in 2018, Wu indicated.

Adoption of LED automotive headlights hinges on car vendors' appreciation of added value of and consumers' willingness to buy such headlights, Wu explained. In fact, every China-based car vendor has made plans for LED headlights but is watching the market conditions before deciding when to implement the plans, Wu indicated.

As car components supply chains are characterized by complicated ecosystems and lenghty validation, it is difficult for Taiwan-based makers to enter, Wu said. Strategically, Taiwan-based car component makers had better target items for which they are competitive enough and initially aim to become partners of exiting suppliers, Wu noted.