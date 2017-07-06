Lextar June revenues down on year

Vertically-integrated LED firm Lextar Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.018 billion (US$33.6 million) for June, growing 2.01% on month but slipping 12.6% on year.
Lextar posted consolidated revenues of NT$3.034 billion for the second quarter, falling 3.42% sequentially and 15.74% on year, and those of NT$6.175 billion for January-June dropped 11.67% on year.
Lextar is making efforts to increase shipments of customized LED lighting modules and lamps to clients based in Europe and North/Latin Americas. It is also developing connected LED lighting devices.
Lextar has been cooperating with automakers and after-market vendors to develop LED automotive headlight, taillight and in-car lighting modules. Lextar said its Core series high-power lighting modules can be used in headlights of automobiles, motorcycles and high-speed trains.
Lextar: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2017 - Jun 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jun-17
|
1,018
|
2%
|
(12.6%)
|
6,175
|
(11.7%)
May-17
|
998
|
(1.9%)
|
(15.7%)
|
5,156
|
(11.5%)
Apr-17
|
1,017
|
(17.4%)
|
(18.7%)
|
4,158
|
(10.4%)
Mar-17
|
1,231
|
29.5%
|
1.7%
|
3,141
|
(7.4%)
Feb-17
|
951
|
(0.8%)
|
(5.1%)
|
1,910
|
(12.4%)
Jan-17
|
958
|
(9%)
|
(18.6%)
|
958
|
(18.6%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017