Lextar June revenues down on year

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 6 July 2017]

Vertically-integrated LED firm Lextar Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.018 billion (US$33.6 million) for June, growing 2.01% on month but slipping 12.6% on year.

Lextar posted consolidated revenues of NT$3.034 billion for the second quarter, falling 3.42% sequentially and 15.74% on year, and those of NT$6.175 billion for January-June dropped 11.67% on year.

Lextar is making efforts to increase shipments of customized LED lighting modules and lamps to clients based in Europe and North/Latin Americas. It is also developing connected LED lighting devices.

Lextar has been cooperating with automakers and after-market vendors to develop LED automotive headlight, taillight and in-car lighting modules. Lextar said its Core series high-power lighting modules can be used in headlights of automobiles, motorcycles and high-speed trains.

Lextar: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2017 - Jun 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jun-17 1,018 2% (12.6%) 6,175 (11.7%) May-17 998 (1.9%) (15.7%) 5,156 (11.5%) Apr-17 1,017 (17.4%) (18.7%) 4,158 (10.4%) Mar-17 1,231 29.5% 1.7% 3,141 (7.4%) Feb-17 951 (0.8%) (5.1%) 1,910 (12.4%) Jan-17 958 (9%) (18.6%) 958 (18.6%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017