Philips Lighting boosting smart connected LED lighting
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 14 September 2017]

Philips Lighting aims to see its smart connected LED lighting products cover three billion people around the world by 2025, according to Bill Bien, head of Strategy and Marketing for the vendor.

Compared with conventional lighting, LED lighting consumes 50% less energy and smart connected LED lighting can further consume additional 30% less energy, Bien said at the 21st World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) held in Taipei September 10-13.

The LED segment now takes up about 70% of Philips Lighting's consolidated revenues, Bien noted.

Philips Lighting's CityTouch, a software management system for smart connected LED streetlamps, has been adopted by 850 cities worldwide, Bien said. The web-based CityTouch enables flexible adjustment in brightness, remote monitoring of operating conditions for regular maintenance and timely repairs, and analysis of power consumption. For example, Jakarta, Indonesia, uses CityTouch to manage 150,000 smart connected LED streetlamps.

In Taiwan, Philips Lighting has helped install 200 smart connected LED lighting units at National Taiwan Sport University in northern Taiwan. It will cooperate with the managing company for Taipei 101, the highest building in Taiwan, to install a landscape lighting system, ActiveSite, at the end of 2017 and is also in talks about cooperation with central city of Taichung.

Philips Lighting Global Head of Strategy and Marketing Bill Bien

Bill Bien, head of Strategy and Marketing, Philips Lighting
Photo: Siu Han, Digitimes, September 2017

