EVs to drive growth for LED automotive lighting in China in 2018

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

In the China market, electric vehicles (EVs) are expected to drive growth for LED penetration of automotive lighting in 2018, according to industry sources.

According to China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, China-based automakers produced 24.81 million passenger cars and 4.21 million commercial vehicles in 2017, respectively growing 1.58% and 13.81% on year, while 24.72 million passenger cars and 4.16 million commercial vehicles were sold in China in the year, increasing 1.40% and 13.95% respectively. In comparison, sales volume for EVs amounted to nearly 800,000 units in 2017, hiking by over 50% on year, and sales volume in 2018 are expected to increase to 1.5-2.0 million units.

As the China government has offered incentives for R&D of EVs, subsidized establishment of power charging infrastructure and extended tax exemption for buying vehicles to 2020, several firms, including GCL, Dahua, Baoneng, Gree and ZTE, have stepped into EV production.

The porportion of EVs equipped with LED automotive lighting is significantly higher than that of fuel-powered cars. LED headlight penetration in EVs is expected to rise beginning 2018.