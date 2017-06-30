Taipei, Saturday, July 1, 2017 04:52 (GMT+8)
Lextar Electronics to focus on profitability in 2017
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 30 June 2017]

Lextar Electronics will focus its 2017 operations on profitability instead of revenue growth, by maintaining improvements in product mix, according to company chairman David Su.

Improvements in product mix will target LED backlighting for high-end LCD TVs, smart LED lighting and LED automotive lighting, Su said.

Lextar is developing flip-chip packaged LED backlighting used in WCG (wide color gamut) TVs and has provided 0.3mm-thick LED backlighting and dual-color-temperature LED flashes for smartphones, Su noted.

For LED lighting, Lextar has cooperated with lamp vendors to offer indoor LBS (location-based service) solutions and human centric lighting devices, Su said. In addition, Lextar has offered Solar White, LED lighting technology simulating natural sunlight, and is developing connected LED lighting, Su indicated.

Lextar has obtained AEC (Automotive Electronics Council) Q101 certification for in-house-developed automotive headlight modules and won orders for high-speed trains, Su noted. Lextar produces LED automotive lighting modules for OEM shipments and after-market sale, Su said.

Lextar's shareholders, at its 2017 meeting, consented to the proposal to not distribute any dividend for 2016 because the company suffered net losses of NT$728 million (US$23.3 million) for the year.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, June 2017

