Lextar September revenues drop
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 6 October 2017]

Vertically-integrated LED firm Lextar Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$987 million (US$32.6 million) for September, decreasing 7.26% sequentially and 20.28% on year.

Lextar said the revenues declined as it took orders selectively to maintain gross margins for LED lighting products. Shipments of Core series LED modules for automotive headlights are increasing and shipments of face and iris dual-recognition infrared (IR) LED biometric modules and IR LED heart rate sensor modules will begin in the fourth quarter, Lextar noted.

Lextar posted consolidated revenues of NT$3.167 billion for the third quarter, growing 4.39% sequentially but falling 8.62% on year, and those of NT$9.341 billion for January-September slipped 10.66% on year.

