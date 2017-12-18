China automakers to adopt more LED headlights in 2H18

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 18 December 2017]

China-based automakers are expected to increase adoption of LED headlights for high-end car models to be launched in second-half 2018, with such devices' penetration to rise from 8-9% at present to 15%, according to industry sources.

There were 25.85 million cars sold in China during January-November 2017, growing 3.59% on year, and 9.58 million units of them were launched by China-based makers, the sources said.

The 17th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition on April 19-28, 2017 showed a trend of increasing adoption of LED automotive exterior lighting including taillights, direction indicators, daytime running lamps, fog lamps and headlights, the sources noted.

Many China-based makers have been tapping the local market of LED automotive exterior lighting in cooperation with others. Beijing Automotive Group has set up a joint venture with Germany-based Hella; Hongli Zhihui has acquired automotive lamp maker Danyang Yishan Lamp Equipment Manufacture and cooperated with Taiwan-based Epistar; Guangzhou ZEO Electronic Technology has teamed up with Taiwan-based Lextar Electronics.