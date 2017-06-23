Sercomm draws rosy picture for 2H17

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 23 June 2017]

Networking device maker Sercomm expects its shipments to gain momentum in the second half of 2017 after some shipments were delayed due to shortages of some key components, according to company chairman Paul Wang.

Shipments to new telecom clients in Europe plus peak-season effects will drive revenue growth in the second half, Wang said at the company's latest general shareholders meeting.

For the first five months of 2017, the company posted revenues of NT$14.397 billion (US$472.75 million), down 3.45% from a year earlier.

While acknowledging that Sercomm's revenues and net earnings were growing at a CAGR of 27% and 29%, respectively, during the period from 2010-2016, Wang said Sercomm remains in a fast growth track, driven by the forthcoming 5G technology.

Meanwhile, the company's shareholders approved the election of Rose Tsou, managing director of Oath Asia-Pacific, a unit of Verizon, as one of its independent directors.